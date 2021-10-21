Browns Activate WR Jarvis Landry From Injured Reserve, Promote Two For Broncos Game

Ahead of Thursday night's game, the Cleveland Browns have officially activated Jarvis Landry from injured reserve and activated a pair of practice squad players to the active roster for the matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The Cleveland Browns have officially activated wide receiver Jarvis Landry, which clears him to be able to play against the Denver Broncos. They also promoted a pair of players from the practice squad in quarterback Nick Mullens and corner Herb Miller, so they will be available for the game as well.

Landry returns after missing four games due to a sprained MCL. Along with Jedrick Wills who will reportedly play, the Browns can use all the help they can get as they will be facing the Broncos without either of their top running backs or quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mullens will function as the team's backup quarterback for the game. Miller has experience both as a corner as well as a safety, so he might end up filling the role left by M.J. Stewart, who is currently on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Case Keenum will be the team's quarterback and decisions will still need to be made regarding wide receiver Odell Beckham and right tackle Jack Conklin, though it does not look good for Conklin playing in the game. He would be replaced by Blake Hance.

Between Keenum's natural inclination to take underneath passing options what appears to be unpleasant weather for the game, Landry could provide some help for the offense immediately.

The Browns are coming off back to back losses for the first time in Kevin Stefanski's tenure as head coach and hope to get a win by any means necessary before they then get a week and a half to heal and prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Halloween.

READ MORE: What can Browns Expect from Case Keenum?