Browns Activate Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Waive Andrew Billings

The Cleveland Browns made a handful of moves, including activating players from injured reserve as well as the practice squad to fill out their roster for their game against the New England Patriots.

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns officially made rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah eligible to play against the New England Patriots by activating him from injured reserve along with reserve defensive back M.J. Stewart. They also waived defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

In addition to those roster moves, the Browns promoted running back Brian Hill from the practice squad and named corner Herb Miller, wide receiver Jojo Natson and fullback Johnny Stanton as COVID-19 replacements.

The Browns get stronger on defense by regaining JOK, who was impressive as a contributor during his rookie year while also improving their depth in the secondary. Stewart has been able to help largely at safety, but can play in the slot as well.

Billings was originally signed as a free agent ahead of the 2020 season, but opted out due to concerns over COVID-19 related to asthma. The Browns were excited to get him back in 2021, but he played extremely poorly in most every opportunity he had. Last week, the Browns brought up Sheldon Day to help their defensive line depth.

The Browns also get some added help in the backfield with Hill and Stanton being promoted from the practice squad as a result of losing running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton to COVID-19.

The Browns will have two fullbacks on the gameday roster, but Stanton does have some experience as both a tight end option and as a running back from the preseason. Hill was signed earlier this week to the practice squad when Chubb and Felton tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Browns Presented with Golden Opportunity Against Patriots