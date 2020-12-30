Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Browns Activate Ronnie Harrison, Place Javon Patterson On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns activated Ronnie Harrison from injured reserve and placed Javon Patterson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after the facility reopened.
The Cleveland Browns were able to open their facility on Wednesday after contact tracing and placed practice squad offensive lineman Javon Patterson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well as activating wide receiver Ryan Switzer from it as well as safety Ronnie Harrison from injured reserve.

Harrison had been designated to return last week and they eased him into practicing. This week, they are having him do more in hopes that he will be able to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list currently and while Joseph is expected to be back, but Sendejo will not be.

Harrison has been out since suffering a shoulder injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When he's been on the healthy, he's provided a big boost to the secondary with the versatility to impact the line of scrimmage and further down the field.

Javon Patterson has been functioning as the team's third center and was promoted from the practice squad for the game against the New York Jets in case they needed someone else. Wyatt Teller is supposed to practice and if he can play, it would free up rookie Nick Harris to be the primary backup center.

Switzer returning gives them another option when it comes to returning kicks and punts. He has yet to see game action as he's been on injured reserve or most recently, the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18)makes the catch as Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison (33)defends late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
