Browns Activate Ronnie Harrison, Malcolm Smith, Harrison Bryant From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns activated safety Ronnie Harrison from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after it had been determined he had suffered a false positive. Linebacker Malcolm Smith and tight end Harrison Bryant had reached the end of their COVID-19 protocols and were eligible to return.

The Cleveland Browns received some good news on Saturday when it was determined that safety Ronnie Harrison had gotten a false positive and would be able to play in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. As a result, Jovante Moffatt, who was classified a close contact to Harrison is also available.

Additionally, the Browns were able to activate linebacker Malcolm Smith and Harrison Bryant, who had tested positive previously and had been far enough removed to be brought back to the team.

Harrison has been one of the more impactful defensive players on the Browns defense since he took over in a full time role at strong safety. The Browns also have the freedom to use Harrison and Karl Joseph in tandem, potentially as a rover against a team that hasn't run the ball well at all in the Steelers.

As a result, they could play smaller and faster on defense to help their coverage. Malcolm Smith, assuming he didn't suffer any lingering issues that would impact him on the field, can help much in the same way. Smaller and excelling in coverage, Smith could be another tool to help against the Steelers passing game.

The Browns also simply get back badly needed depth at both strong safety and linebacker.

Harrison Bryant adds more depth to the tight end position and allows the Browns to utilize their three tight end sets, whether it's to run the ball with power or utilize play-action and potentially take advantage of a bigger, slower defensive personnel group.

The one issue that continues to hang out there for the Browns is Denzel Ward. The Browns hope to get him back as they are down significantly at corner right now and at least for the moment, there's no mention of his status.

The Browns will take the practice field for a walkthrough ahead of their game Saturday.