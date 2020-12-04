SI.com
Browns Activating LB Sione Takitaki, DE Joe Jackson From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced the activation of linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive end Joe Jackson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. That would make them eligible to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Whether or not the coaching staff believes they will be physically ready is still to be determined. They've been working digitally to keep up with the game plans in meetings, but they haven't practiced.

Friday will be the only day of actual practice they will have as Saturday is a walk through, so the training staff will have to determine if they are ready to contribute to a game. That has not been an issue in the past with players like offensive tackle Chris Hubbard, defensive Myles Garrett and fullback Andy Janovich, but it's difficult to predict the potential issues coming back from COVID-19 with each player.

If one or both players aren't where they need to be physically, the Browns could rule them out for this week.

If Takitaki can play, that would be a massive boost to the Browns defense, especially facing off against the Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry. A missing piece against the Jacksonville Jaguars when the rookie running back James Robinson ran for 128 yards at 5.8 yards per carry, Takitaki is the Browns most focused run defender.

He does his best work around the line of scrimmage and brings a physicality the rest of the linebackers simply don't have. When the Browns are trying to tackle 247 pounds of Derrick Henry, Takitaki is the best most equipped to lead the way.

Jackson provides more depth on the defensive line, but is not someone the Browns have felt the need to activate on game day to this point. He's largely functioned as a scout team defensive player.

