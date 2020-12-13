Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Browns Activate Wyatt Teller, Waive Dontrell Hilliard

The Cleveland Browns activated guard Wyatt Teller from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and waived running back Dontrell Hilliard.
Author:
Publish date:

As expected, Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller did not run into any issues while he was on the Reserve/COVID list with a close contact and the team was able to activate him on Sunday, clearing him to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. The team also waived running back Dontrell Hilliard.

The reason Hilliard had to be waived is while Teller was on the Reserve/COVID list, he was not counted against the 53-man roster. During that time, the Browns claimed wide receiver Marvin Hall off waivers from the Detroit Lions. He was activated on Saturday,  having cleared COVID-19 protocols, which put the roster at 53.

When the Browns activated Teller, that put the team at 54, so they needed to reduce the roster. Hilliard was the one they opted to move.

So long as the team has no concerns with the fact he hasn't been able to practice this week, he'll be able to start on Monday. Chris Hubbard has been filling in for Teller at right guard in practice and if they need him to play, he's done a solid job.

Hall seems unlikely to play against the Ravens given that he's only been able to participate in a walkthrough. He replaced Taywan Taylor as a speed threat and can stretch the field. His impact might have to wait until the end of the season and potentially the postseason.

The Browns no longer have any players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the players out for the game against the Ravens, including Denzel Ward and KhaDarel Hodge, are out for injuries.

