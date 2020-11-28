SI.com
Browns Activate Three Players For Sunday, TEs Coach Drew Petzing Will Miss Game

Pete Smith

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns made a pair of announcements regarding the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

The Browns have elevated guard Michael Dunn, defensive tackle Joey Ivie and defensive end Cameron Malveaux for the game and tight ends coach Drew Petzing will miss the game due to the birth of a his first child. Callie Brownson, the team's Chief of Staff, will take over his gameday responsibilities.

The Browns will be down defensive ends Myles Garrett, Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson as well as linebacker Sione Takitaki for the game as they are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Both right guard Wyatt Teller and center Nick Harris have been called questionable for the game, which makes the move to activate Dunn interesting. For Teller, he's listed as questionable due to the calf strain he suffered earlier in the season, but he has played both games since the bye week.

If Harris can't play, the Browns would seemingly want someone else who can operate at center. Dunn was a collegiate tackle who has played guard in the NFL. Javon Patterson is the other player who's listed as center on the practice squad and they did not activate him.

Malveaux played against the Philadelphia Eagles and given the Browns situation at defensive end, it's no surprise that he will be active again this week.

Ivie being activated could suggest the Browns could utilize defensive tackles on the edge. Sheldon Richardson has done that in the past. Ivie at least gives them the option and another body inside to ensure the rotation.

