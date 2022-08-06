Browns Activate WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker

Good news is coming in for the Cleveland Browns this Saturday morning. Rookie wide receiver David Bell will make his training camp debut very soon, as he is coming off the PUP list. Veteran linebacker Anthony Walker is expected to be made available as well.

Cleveland drafted Bell in the third round of this year’s draft. The Purdue product got folks excited early in minicamp and rookie camp, basically catching anything thrown his way. Doing just that will carve out a nice role for an offense that needs to replace Jarvis Landry in the slot. Bell can do just that for the Browns.

Jacob Phillips has been working at the MIKE linebacker spot, but Walker held down that position last year, as well as called the defense for part of the year. Walker played well last year for most of the season and will have a nice role no matter who is starting.

The Browns recently got Amari Cooper back after a missed practice, and Anthony Schwartz should return relatively soon. Some early healing is going on in Berea.

