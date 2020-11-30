Browns Activating FB Andy Janovich Monday, DE Myles Garrett Wednesday

In his press availability on Monday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that the team would be activating a pair of players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Fullback Andy Janovich is to be activated Monday while defensive end Myles Garrett will be activated on Wednesday.

The timing of the activations are irrelevant in this case, because the entire NFL is working remotely on Monday and Tuesday per an announcement by the league. Between a significant rise in the number of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Thanksgiving, it was an attempt by the NFL to mitigate some of the risk of spread.

As long as everything goes according to plan, both will practice for first time Wednesday in preparation for their game on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

Myles Garrett will be the more noteworthy player returning to the lineup, but especially against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there were times when the team definitely missed Andy Janovich's availability. Multiple short yardage plays were more difficult with Harrison Bryant as the team's fullback or simply not using one at all.

Bryant did his best, but he's 6'4" and it's difficult to get low enough to drive opponents out of the way, especially on short yardage situations where the opponent is expecting it. That's why they acquired Janovich in the first place. He's great at his job.

Garrett returning is a massive relief for a Browns defense that was held together by bailing wire against the Jaguars. They are still missing Denzel Ward, who is expected to miss the game against the Titans, linebacker Sione Takitaki, still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Ronnie Harrison is a giant question mark after leaving Sunday's game with a shoulder injury.

That doesn't change how much better the team is with Garrett on the field, especially as the Titans and Ravens have injuries at the tackle position that will have him facing backups.