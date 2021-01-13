Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson Being Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns are able to let out a huge sigh of relief as they are set to activate corners Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson from the Reserve/COVID-19.

There is still one more large domino to fall on that front in left guard Joel Bitonio, but the Browns secondary has been held together by baling wire the last few weeks.

Robert Jackson was forced to start in place of Ward the past two weeks and he has now been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.

As the Browns are getting prepared to take on the Kansas City Chiefs and an explosive set of weapons including Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, the Browns need all the talent and especially speed they can get.

When the Browns have had Ward, Johnson and Terrance Mitchell on the field, they have been a reasonably good group in coverage. They are by no means unbeatable, but they have not been a liability this season.

The Browns are likely to play a ton of quarters coverage as they did against the Steelers, but they should have far more talent at their disposal, so if they do change up their looks, it won't be completely exposing themselves in the process.

The Browns managing to find a way to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wildcard round has put them on a path to be healthier, more competitive. Against a Chiefs team that is coming off of a bye week as the top seed in the AFC bracket, the Browns need all hands on deck.