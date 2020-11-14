Nick Chubb Formally Activated From Injured Reserve, Promote Michael Dunn

The Cleveland Browns officially activated running back Nick Chubb from injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the final hurdle for him to play against the Houston Texans. They also promoted guard Michael Dunn from the practice squad for this game.

Friday, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Chubb had hit all of the benchmarks with the medical staff. It was a given that he was ready to go, but he didn't come out and say it. Now officially active, the question is no longer about if Chubb plays, but how much.

The weather, including both rain and significant gusts of wind, could provide a prescription for a heavy dose of the running game. That certainly plays to Chubb's strengths, but the Browns also have Kareem Hunt to carry the ball.

Chubb has been the best player on the Browns offense this season and along with Wyatt Teller, who is also ready to step back in at right guard, they were able to put up the most potent run game in the NFL. They hope to be able to regain that form with everyone back involved in the running game.

The Browns also promoted guard Michael Dunn from the practice squad, which will help fill the void left by Chris Hubbard, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kendall Lamm will be the swing tackle, backing up both the left and right tackle spots. Dunn and rookie Nick Harris are their backups for the interior with Harris the first option at center behind J.C. Tretter.