Browns add DE Joe Jackson to the COVID-19 List

Browns add DE Joe Jackson to the COVID-19 List

Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Jackson is the latest player on the team to have their season cut short. Jackson was placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals. All players have to miss at least five days with a positive COVID-19 test.

Jackson has been edge depth for Cleveland this season and has appeared in a total of 12 games. Jackson has recorded 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks, also three hits on the quarterback. The thing with Jackson was always his size. He’s another big guy you can rotate in off the edge, Jackson stands 6-foot-4 and is nearly 280 pounds.

Jackson spent some time with Cleveland last year as well, playing in three games. The defensive end is 25 years old and is on a one-year deal with Cleveland. A player that the team could bring back for depth next year, we’ll have to see how they attack the defensive line in the offseason.

When you get past Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney the depth against Cincinnati will be Porter Gustin and Ifeadi Odenigbo. COVID-19 continues to hit the Browns, as it does everyone. With just one game left the team won’t have to worry about it as stressfully come Monday morning.

