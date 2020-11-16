SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns Among Six 6-3 Teams in AFC

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Houston Texans, improving their record to 6-3, but after all the games were played, there were a total of six teams with that record and they can't all make the postseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0), Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) and Buffalo Bills (7-3) have the three best records in the conference and currently project as the top three seeds for the playoffs. Unless the NFL enacts their contingency plan that would have an eighth playoff berth, that would leave four spots between six teams.

As it currently stands, the Indianapolis Colts Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens would round out the bracket with the Browns and Tennessee Titans on the outside looking in, currently in eighth and ninth respectively.

The seeding is based on the fact the Colts lead the AFC South division followed by multiple tie breakers that may no longer apply in seven games, including conference record and common opponents. The Browns have a number of winnable games the rest of the year, including the Philadelphia Eagles at home and the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Giants on the road.

If the Browns sweep those games, they will have ten wins. They also have three opportunities against would be playoff teams, including the Titans on the road, Ravens at home and Steelers at home in the season finale.

With seven games left, it's too early to get caught up in playoff scenarios. For now, it's entirely about piling up wins. There will be attrition that should thin the field and the next month in particular could see some teams fall behind.

Cleveland Browns - Eagles, at Jaguars, at Titans, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens - Titans, at Steelers, Cowboys, at Browns

Tennessee Titans - at Ravens, at Colts, Browns, at Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts - Packers, Titans, at Texans, at Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders - Chiefs, at Falcons, at Jets, Colts

Miami Dolphins - at Broncos, at Jets, Bengals, Chiefs

The Dolphins have the easiest stretch, currently on a five game winning streak, having defeated opponents including the Rams and Cardinals in back to back weeks. They do, however, finish the season with back to back road games with the Raiders and Bills, but they might have the best path to secure a wildcard spot.

The Ravens, Titans and Colts appear to have the most perilous journey over the next month. Three potential playoff opponents with a lesser opponent thrown into the mix that could function as a trap game.

For the Browns, they ramp up into two big opponents in the Titans and Ravens. All things considered, their schedule continues to be fortuitous even if the weather isn't, giving them an opportunity to get some momentum before they must prove themselves against their direct competition for the postseason as well as within their own division.

This season, even with at least one extra playoff berth has found the NFL with an unusual amount of potential contenders, because the league also features a significant number of teams in a race to the bottom. The Browns, fortunately, find themselves in the battle of contenders as opposed to being among the dregs of the league.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in their week ten matchup. Check for live updates of the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

vinciberry

Browns vs Texans: Inactives List

Much of the talk leading up to the Cleveland Browns facing off against the Houston Texans centers around the players the Browns will have back this week while the Texans find themselves undermanned.

Pete Smith

No Mas - Nick Chubb End Texans, Embodies Team Mantra In Win

In the game deciding play to defeat the Houston Texans, Nick Chubb exemplified everything the Cleveland Browns have said they want to be.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

How To Watch: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Tale of the tape between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, where to watch!

BrandonLittle

by

vinciberry

Nick Chubb Formally Activated From Injured Reserve, Promote Michael Dunn

The Cleveland Browns have officially activated Nick Chubb from injured reserve as well as announcing the promotion of Michael Dunn to boost the offensive line depth for the game against the Houston Texans.

Pete Smith

Browns Must Set Confident Tone For Second Half of Season Against Texans

The Cleveland Browns are in a better position heading into the game against the Houston Texans than at any point in the season, which is why this game becomes important for setting a tone for the rest of the year.

Pete Smith

Browns Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller Will Play, Texans David Johnson, Senio Kelemete Won't

The Cleveland Browns announced after practice Friday that guard Wyatt Teller and running back Nick Chubb would play this week against the Houston Texans. The Texans announced that both running back David Johnson and guard Senio Kelemete have been ruled out, still in the concussion protocol.

Pete Smith

Browns Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, But No Close Contacts, Facility Reopens

The Cleveland Browns have their first positive test for COVID-19 from a player this season. They closed the facility until they were able to complete contract tracing, which came back with no close contacts.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Face a Familiar Face on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will go up against one of their past head coaches, one that seen some success while in Orange and brown.

BrandonLittle

Browns Talked to Falcons About Takk McKinley, Put in Waiver Claim

The Cincinnati Bengals were awarded pass rusher Takkarist McKinley from waivers, but there is reporting that the Cleveland Browns not only put in a claim, but talked to the Atlanta Falcons about a potential deal to acquire McKinley.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB