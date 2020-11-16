Browns Among Six 6-3 Teams in AFC

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Houston Texans, improving their record to 6-3, but after all the games were played, there were a total of six teams with that record and they can't all make the postseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0), Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) and Buffalo Bills (7-3) have the three best records in the conference and currently project as the top three seeds for the playoffs. Unless the NFL enacts their contingency plan that would have an eighth playoff berth, that would leave four spots between six teams.

As it currently stands, the Indianapolis Colts Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens would round out the bracket with the Browns and Tennessee Titans on the outside looking in, currently in eighth and ninth respectively.

The seeding is based on the fact the Colts lead the AFC South division followed by multiple tie breakers that may no longer apply in seven games, including conference record and common opponents. The Browns have a number of winnable games the rest of the year, including the Philadelphia Eagles at home and the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Giants on the road.

If the Browns sweep those games, they will have ten wins. They also have three opportunities against would be playoff teams, including the Titans on the road, Ravens at home and Steelers at home in the season finale.

With seven games left, it's too early to get caught up in playoff scenarios. For now, it's entirely about piling up wins. There will be attrition that should thin the field and the next month in particular could see some teams fall behind.

Cleveland Browns - Eagles, at Jaguars, at Titans, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens - Titans, at Steelers, Cowboys, at Browns

Tennessee Titans - at Ravens, at Colts, Browns, at Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts - Packers, Titans, at Texans, at Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders - Chiefs, at Falcons, at Jets, Colts

Miami Dolphins - at Broncos, at Jets, Bengals, Chiefs

The Dolphins have the easiest stretch, currently on a five game winning streak, having defeated opponents including the Rams and Cardinals in back to back weeks. They do, however, finish the season with back to back road games with the Raiders and Bills, but they might have the best path to secure a wildcard spot.

The Ravens, Titans and Colts appear to have the most perilous journey over the next month. Three potential playoff opponents with a lesser opponent thrown into the mix that could function as a trap game.

For the Browns, they ramp up into two big opponents in the Titans and Ravens. All things considered, their schedule continues to be fortuitous even if the weather isn't, giving them an opportunity to get some momentum before they must prove themselves against their direct competition for the postseason as well as within their own division.

This season, even with at least one extra playoff berth has found the NFL with an unusual amount of potential contenders, because the league also features a significant number of teams in a race to the bottom. The Browns, fortunately, find themselves in the battle of contenders as opposed to being among the dregs of the league.