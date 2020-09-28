SI.com
Browns Announce Jojo Natson Tore ACL, Done For the Year

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media in his Monday press conference that Jojo Natson, the team's primary kick and punt returner as well as one of just four receivers they had active on the roster against Washington, sustained a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Although Naton had yet to make an impact, it does force the Browns to make some decisions. D'Ernest Johnson stepped in to return kicks after Natson left the game, but the reason the Browns signed Natson in the first place was because they were unsatisfied with their return options in 2019, which included Johnson.

One of the benefits to drafting Donovan Peoples-Jones, the wide receiver from Michigan in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft was that he offered return ability. He has been inactive in the first three games, but if they believe he's ready to take on that role, he may get the call.

Natson was tiny but elusive. At 5'7" 152 pounds (listed), he prided himself on the fact that he was able to avoid taking the opposition's best shot. He played his collegiate career at the University of Akron, which helped in his decision making to sign with the Browns this past offseason.

Natson will be a free agent after this season. He was signed to a one-year contract with the Browns for $1 million dollars. Nothing has been announced in terms of when Natson will undergo surgery to repair the injured knee.

