Browns Anthony Schwartz a Healthy Scratch Against Ravens

A disappointing second season to this point has led to wide receiver Anthony Schwartz being inactive.

In an interesting development, the Cleveland Browns will be without second year wide receiver Anthony Schwartz today against the Baltimore Ravens. It isn’t because Schwartz is injured, instead it is a healthy scratch.

Schwartz is in his second year out of Auburn and has shown nothing this year to warrant any playing time. Rookie wide receivers David Bell and Mike Woods II appear to have passed up Schwartz on the depth chart.

Cleveland opted to draft Schwartz in the third round mainly because of his speed. The speed has been a non-factor for the most part because he can’t catch the ball, or just isn’t getting open consistently. Schwartz caught one pass to begin the season in Carolina and hasn’t produced since.

