Browns Assistant Rumored For Giants Offensive Coordinator Job

A Cleveland Browns assistant is reportedly in the running to be the next New York Giants offensive coordinator.

New York Giants are in search of their next offensive coordinator and that could lead them to one Cleveland Browns assistant. According to a report the Giants have interest in the Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea.

O’Shea is the Browns passing game coordinator as well. The assistant has been with the team for two seasons now. Previously O’Shea has worked with the likes of the Chiefs, Vikings, Dolphins and the Patriots.

Originally from Kentucky, O’Shea played college ball at Houston, where he later became a graduate assistant. O’Shea made one more stop in the college ranks from 2000-2002 at Southern Mississippi and has been in the NFL since then.

With the struggles the Browns wide receivers and passing game saw in 2021, it’s sort of a shock the assistant is getting a potential promotion. This could signal the Giants don’t read into those struggles all that much and like O’Shea as a coach.

Giants recently named Brian Daboll their coach, who will surely have some kind of say in the offense. It will be interesting to see if the Browns Can retain their wide receiver coach ahead of a potential overhaul at the position.

Browns Helmet
