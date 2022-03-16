Browns Bringing Back OL Chris Hubbard on One-Year Deal

Cleveland Browns missed the value of Chris Hubbard when he went down with a season ending injury, which left the Browns thin at offensive tackle depth. Hubbard is returning to the Browns on a one year deal and will be healed from a triceps injury. First reported here.

Hubbard will need a one year deal to prove that he is healthy at nearly 31 years old. Browns will lean on Hubbard and James Hudson as their backup offensive tackles, which is not a bad room at all. Hubbard should make strides, Hubbard is a proven plug and play guy.

Hubbard can play guard or tackle at a serviceable level. Likely a cheap deal, this was good for the Browns to get done.

