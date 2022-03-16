Skip to main content

Browns Bringing Back OL Chris Hubbard on One-Year Deal

Chris Hubbard will return to the Cleveland Browns on a one year deal.

Cleveland Browns missed the value of Chris Hubbard when he went down with a season ending injury, which left the Browns thin at offensive tackle depth. Hubbard is returning to the Browns on a one year deal and will be healed from a triceps injury. First reported here.

Hubbard will need a one year deal to prove that he is healthy at nearly 31 years old. Browns will lean on Hubbard and James Hudson as their backup offensive tackles, which is not a bad room at all. Hubbard should make strides, Hubbard is a proven plug and play guy.

Hubbard can play guard or tackle at a serviceable level. Likely a cheap deal, this was good for the Browns to get done.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

0A228E04-8707-4169-B921-0D9A20009CE0
News

Browns Opt Not to Tender Two Players

By Brandon Little11 minutes ago
Dec 6, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a touchdown pass behind coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Panthers signing WR Rashard Higgins to a one year deal

By Brandon Little1 hour ago
Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) catches a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Avoid Sunk Cost Fallacy, Opening Up Options on Offense

By Pete Smith2 hours ago
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns to Re-Sign LB Anthony Walker Jr.

By Pete Smith5 hours ago
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates Austin Hooper's touchdown against the New York Giants in the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Cle
News

Browns Release Tight End Austin Hooper

By Brandon Little6 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Make Their Pitch to Deshaun Watson as Baker Mayfield's Days Appear Numbered

By Pete Smith6 hours ago
Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam watches as the team warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Quarterback Questions Take Backseat to Ownership's Role

By Pete Smith15 hours ago
Bears wide receiver Jakeem Grant (17) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Apc Packers Vs Bearsb Grant 121221wag
News

Browns Agree to Deal with WR Jakeem Grant

By Pete Smith15 hours ago