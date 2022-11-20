Browns C Ethan Pocic Ruled out Against Bills

Cleveland Browns starting center Ethan Pocic was ruled out against the Buffalo Bills after an injury early on.

Early on against the Buffalo Bills the Cleveland Browns were on the wrong side of luck. Starting center Ethan Pocic exited the game and was recently listed as out. Pocic suffered a knee injury according to the team.

At this point, there is no update on what the injury is for Pocic. If it is a serious injury, it will be the second center the Browns have lost. Nick Harris is currently out with a season-ending injury.

We will have an update on the injury as soon as one is available. For the time being, Hjalte Froholdt is filling in for Pocic.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Mazi Smith, DT Michigan

Why Didn't the Browns Sign Ndamukong Suh?

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List

Three Storylines: Browns Look to Upset Bills in Week 11

Is 2022 a Lost Season for the Cleveland Browns?

The Importance of the Dolphins Game for Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Kevin Stefanski Says Browns Coaches Must Game Plan Better Following... Disappointing Loss to Dolphins

Deshaun Watson's Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Thinks Highly of the Cleveland Browns

Browns Nick Chubb Glad Kareem Hunt was not Traded

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Goes Much Earlier in 2022 NFL Re-Draft