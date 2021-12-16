Browns’ Case Keenum Has Tested Positive For COVID-19, Other Expected to Join

Cleveland Browns are down to their third string quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders

Case Keenum was in line to get his second start of the season Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Baker Mayfield tested positive earlier in the week and Keenum was tabbed to get a start. Keenum has now tested positive and will not be able to play Saturday.

Cleveland will have to turn to Nick Mullens who was recently on the practice squad, but was activated today to be Saturday’s backup. Now, Mullens will get his first career start with the Browns.

This is unfortunate for the Browns, but the world we live in in 2021. Cleveland is also expected to have four more players test positive. NFL is in a place where they will have to make a decision to move the game or not. Cleveland has at least 20 players on the COVID-19 list and that list could continue to grow.

The league implemented a change to the protocols, but it doesn’t take place until next week.

At this point the Browns will be replacing at least half of their starters with backups or practice squad members. Cleveland will be turning to their third string quarterback in an important game.

