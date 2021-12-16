Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Browns’ Case Keenum Has Tested Positive For COVID-19, Other Expected to Join

    Cleveland Browns are down to their third string quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders
    Author:

    Case Keenum was in line to get his second start of the season Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Baker Mayfield tested positive earlier in the week and Keenum was tabbed to get a start. Keenum has now tested positive and will not be able to play Saturday.

    Cleveland will have to turn to Nick Mullens who was recently on the practice squad, but was activated today to be Saturday’s backup. Now, Mullens will get his first career start with the Browns.

    This is unfortunate for the Browns, but the world we live in in 2021. Cleveland is also expected to have four more players test positive. NFL is in a place where they will have to make a decision to move the game or not. Cleveland has at least 20 players on the COVID-19 list and that list could continue to grow.

    The league implemented a change to the protocols, but it doesn’t take place until next week. 

    At this point the Browns will be replacing at least half of their starters with backups or practice squad members. Cleveland will be turning to their third string quarterback in an important game.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
