Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Browns’ Center & NFLPA President J.C. Tretter Says Players Would Support Removing Taunting Point of Emphasis

    The Cleveland Browns center seems to be speaking for the players in saying they would support a change to the taunting rules.
    Author:

    If you was watching Monday night football then you seen the penalty called on Chicago Bears’ Cassius Marsh that was very critical to the outcome of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Marsh was penalized for taunting and it gave the Steelers a first down, when it would have been a third down stop.

    There has been an uptick in taunting calls this year as it’s been set as a point of emphasis by the NFL. Anytime a player shows emotion or excitement after a big play, there’s a good chance they may be flagged for it. If we are being honest, it looks a bit like the NFL does not like the game to be viewed as ‘fun’ at times. Fans like when players get hype, that is just how it goes.

    NFLPA President and Browns’ center J.C. Tretter spoke on behalf of the players around the league in saying they would support change.

    “I can assure you, as an attendee of the competition committee meeting myself, we would support the removal of this point of emphasis immediately”.

    Read More

    Cleveland is lucky to have a player on the team who can speak on behalf of players around the league. If the NFL wants to allow the game to continue to be fun all-around, as well as exciting they will change their view on taunting. There simply is nothing wrong with some celebration or excitement, as long as you are not going over board.

    Time will tell if the NFL decides to change its stance. Sometimes when you put heat on things they can change, this very well could be the case here. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

    Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks for Baker Mayfield during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] BrownsTretter
    News

    Browns’ Center & NFLPA President J.C. Tretter Says Players Would Support Removing Taunting Point of Emphasis

    just now
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Test Positive for COVID-19

    1 hour ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) celebrates with guard Wyatt Teller (77) and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) and center JC Tretter (64) after rushing for a first down and securing the game during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Invest in Their Identity, Scarcity

    1 hour ago
    Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) in action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns, Wyatt Teller Agree to Four-Year Extension Per Report

    5 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a pass in the end zone against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Offense: What They Have, What's Missing

    23 hours ago
    BA866A60-16F7-471C-B9D7-3D7E40012205
    News

    Two Teams Emerge as Landing Spots for Odell Beckham Jr.

    Nov 8, 2021
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns lead the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 7
    Featured Content

    Browns Secondary Outstanding Against Bengals

    Nov 8, 2021
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches a touchdown during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts as Cleveland Browns Bounce Back Against Bengals

    Nov 7, 2021