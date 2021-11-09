Browns’ Center & NFLPA President J.C. Tretter Says Players Would Support Removing Taunting Point of Emphasis

The Cleveland Browns center seems to be speaking for the players in saying they would support a change to the taunting rules.

If you was watching Monday night football then you seen the penalty called on Chicago Bears’ Cassius Marsh that was very critical to the outcome of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Marsh was penalized for taunting and it gave the Steelers a first down, when it would have been a third down stop.

There has been an uptick in taunting calls this year as it’s been set as a point of emphasis by the NFL. Anytime a player shows emotion or excitement after a big play, there’s a good chance they may be flagged for it. If we are being honest, it looks a bit like the NFL does not like the game to be viewed as ‘fun’ at times. Fans like when players get hype, that is just how it goes.

NFLPA President and Browns’ center J.C. Tretter spoke on behalf of the players around the league in saying they would support change.

“I can assure you, as an attendee of the competition committee meeting myself, we would support the removal of this point of emphasis immediately”.

Cleveland is lucky to have a player on the team who can speak on behalf of players around the league. If the NFL wants to allow the game to continue to be fun all-around, as well as exciting they will change their view on taunting. There simply is nothing wrong with some celebration or excitement, as long as you are not going over board.

Time will tell if the NFL decides to change its stance. Sometimes when you put heat on things they can change, this very well could be the case here.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.