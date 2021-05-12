Browns Open Season in Divisional Playoff Rematch Against Chiefs

In a new way to reveal the NFL schedule, the first week has been released early and the Cleveland Browns will open the 2021 season on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cleveland Browns will open their 2021 season on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. A rematch of the divisional playoff game, the Browns will have to see just how quickly their overhauled defense can acclimate.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be playing their first game with a revamped offensive line that was shuffling throughout the playoffs due to injuries.

Out go Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz and in come Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Austin Blythe and Kyle Long, who is returning from retirement.

The Browns might have as many as nine new starters on the defensive side of the ball and hope to have a fully healthy Odell Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL last year.

This could end up being a preview of another matchup in the playoffs down the road.

The Browns have a miserable 1-20-1 record in openers while Andy Reid has been great opening the season.

Everything about this game on paper is great, but it's a little disappointing they didn't let these teams get their feet under them for a week or two before having this matchup. They are two of the favorites for the AFC crown and it might be truly representative of what they can be this year.

With a closer to normal offseason as it relates to training camp and the preseason, it may provide enough of a runway for the Browns in particular to get prepared, despite so many changes at least on the defensive side of the ball.

