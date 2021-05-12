Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Open Season in Divisional Playoff Rematch Against Chiefs

In a new way to reveal the NFL schedule, the first week has been released early and the Cleveland Browns will open the 2021 season on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns will open their 2021 season on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. A rematch of the divisional playoff game, the Browns will have to see just how quickly their overhauled defense can acclimate.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be playing their first game with a revamped offensive line that was shuffling throughout the playoffs due to injuries.

Out go Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz and in come Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Austin Blythe and Kyle Long, who is returning from retirement.

The Browns might have as many as nine new starters on the defensive side of the ball and hope to have a fully healthy Odell Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL last year.

This could end up being a preview of another matchup in the playoffs down the road.

The Browns have a miserable 1-20-1 record in openers while Andy Reid has been great opening the season.

Everything about this game on paper is great, but it's a little disappointing they didn't let these teams get their feet under them for a week or two before having this matchup. They are two of the favorites for the AFC crown and it might be truly representative of what they can be this year.

With a closer to normal offseason as it relates to training camp and the preseason, it may provide enough of a runway for the Browns in particular to get prepared, despite so many changes at least on the defensive side of the ball.

READ MORE: For Pete's Sake - Episode 3

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) moves the ball on a scoring attempt against Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Open Season in Divisional Playoff Rematch Against Chiefs

Nov 9, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) reacts after Georgia stoped the Missouri Tigers on fourth and goal during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Richard LeCounte III, S Georgia

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Tony Fields II, LB West Virginia

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Episode 3 - Wrapping Up the NFL Draft

Chase McLaughlin, kicker, during Colts practice at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Colts Try Out Home Turf For Practice
News

Browns Claim Kicker Chase McLaughlin Off Jets Waivers, Waive Matthew McCrane

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) celebrates a sack with Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) during the fourth quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Osu20ind Kwr39
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Tommy Togiai, DT Ohio State

Browns cornerback depth options
Featured Content

Browns Options To Address Cornerback Depth

5B3E6C14-7222-4852-A244-8DA0158066BC
Featured Content

How much do the Cleveland Browns Value Linebackers?