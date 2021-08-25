Browns Claim TE Kyle Markway Off Waivers

Kyle Markway has been claimed by the Cleveland Browns from waivers as noted on Wednesday by his agent.

According to his agent, Brett Tessler, TE Kyle Markway is being claimed by the Cleveland Browns off of waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

Markway, who played collegiately at South Carolina, was on the Browns practice squad last year and signed to a reserves/futures contract at the end of the year. The Browns waived him in May.

The Rams activated punter Corey Bojorquez, which put them over the roster limit of 80 players, causing them to let go of Markway.

The Browns are shorthanded at tight end with injuries. First, they lost Stephen Carlson a few weeks ago to a season-ending knee injury in their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the second game against the New York Giants, their next tight end Connor Davis suffered a shoulder injury. He was placed on injured reserve as the team got its roster down to 80 players.

The Browns still have Jordan Franks, who is an H-back and utilized fullback Johnny Stanton as a tight end as well. Markway is familiar with the Browns offense, having been with the team before, so they can plug him quickly when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason finale.

6'3 3/4" and around 250 pounds, Markway was able to produce for the gamecocks on some seam routes a well as helping with blocking. He will have an opportunity to prove the Browns should keep him as their fourth tight end, but it's also possible he could be back on the Browns practice squad, activated on game day if they need an extra body.

The Browns might be content to use an offensive lineman as their fourth tight end currently as they have a significant amount of talent available to them and this would allow them to keep one more.

The Browns have waived rookie defensive end Romeo McKnight to make space for Markway.

