August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Browns Claim TE Kyle Markway Off Waivers

Kyle Markway has been claimed by the Cleveland Browns from waivers as noted on Wednesday by his agent.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

According to his agent, Brett Tessler, TE Kyle Markway is being claimed by the Cleveland Browns off of waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

Markway, who played collegiately at South Carolina, was on the Browns practice squad last year and signed to a reserves/futures contract at the end of the year. The Browns waived him in May.

The Rams activated punter Corey Bojorquez, which put them over the roster limit of 80 players, causing them to let go of Markway.

The Browns are shorthanded at tight end with injuries. First, they lost Stephen Carlson a few weeks ago to a season-ending knee injury in their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the second game against the New York Giants, their next tight end Connor Davis suffered a shoulder injury. He was placed on injured reserve as the team got its roster down to 80 players.

The Browns still have Jordan Franks, who is an H-back and utilized fullback Johnny Stanton as a tight end as well. Markway is familiar with the Browns offense, having been with the team before, so they can plug him quickly when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason finale.

6'3 3/4" and around 250 pounds, Markway was able to produce for the gamecocks on some seam routes a well as helping with blocking. He will have an opportunity to prove the Browns should keep him as their fourth tight end, but it's also possible he could be back on the Browns practice squad, activated on game day if they need an extra body.

The Browns might be content to use an offensive lineman as their fourth tight end currently as they have a significant amount of talent available to them and this would allow them to keep one more.

The Browns have waived rookie defensive end Romeo McKnight to make space for Markway.

READ MORE: Browns Sign Tegray Scales

Marvin Wilson, left, Kyle Markway, Malik McDowell and Romeo McKnight run a play during the Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. Browns07
News

Browns Claim TE Kyle Markway Off Waivers

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Getting to 53

9E21F52D-CB0A-4273-8A9A-78BA032F0B87
News

Browns Takkarist McKinley and Denzel Ward Return To Practice

Aug 9, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Tegray Scales (46) makes a tackle in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign LB Tegray Scales

Malik_McDowell_Picture-61263f6d5ea20121cbd1081c_Aug_25_2021_13_03_41
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: Malik McDowell Could be Exactly what the Defense Needs

Demetric Felton Continues to Impress
Featured Content

Demetric Felton Continues To Impress In Preseason

771BF410-3DD0-43E8-831D-947F38CD851E
News

NFL Suspends Cleveland Browns Wideout Davion Davis Two Games

Three Biggest Storylines Entering Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Featured Content

How Many Browns Roster Spots Are Truly Up for Grabs?