Browns Claim WR Marvin Hall Off Waivers

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced they claimed wide receiver Marvin Hall off of waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.

The 5'9 1/2" speedster offers a nice combination of straight line speed and agility. He tested really well ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft coming out of Washington. Now 26 years old, Hall has been in the league for four seasons and this year with the Lions, he appeared in 11 games, starting five. 

Hall caught 17 passes on 30 targets for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has a similar build and athletic profile as Taywan Taylor, who the Browns announced was out this week with a neck injury. Depending on how long he's out, Hall could conceivably be on the team for the rest of the season.

The Browns had also lost KhaDarel Hodge with a hamstring injury last week. They are calling it day to day, but the last time Hodge suffered an injury to his hamstring, he missed four games.

Hall gives the Browns another deep threat and someone that can stretch the field, averaging a career average of 21.1 yards per reception, which they could certainly use. The Browns were able to create some deep plays against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the biggest of which was a Donovan Peoples-Jones touchdown for 75 yards on a double move.

Hall gives them the option to put a burner on the field, which just adds one more potential way the Browns can cause problems for opposing defenses.

