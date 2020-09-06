Browns Claim A Pair of Defensive Linemen Off of Waivers

As first reported by Tom Pelissaro of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns made a pair of waiver claims on Sunday, adding to their defensive line - defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and defensive end Joe Jackson. Taylor was waived by the Buffalo Bills and Jackson by the Dallas Cowboys.

Taylor was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Dolphins and this last year with the Bills, appearing in 24 games. He was a decent player for the Bills last year, more suited to play depth than anything else.

Taylor is likely to come in and play the nose, which may well mean the end of Eli Ankou, who was with the Browns last year and cleared the initial wave of cuts. With the loss of Andrew Billings this season due to an opt out, the nose position looked vulnerable. The move to bring in Taylor appears to be acknowledging that fact, seeking an upgrade that can eat up blocks and take pressure off of Larry Ogunjobi, allowing him to focus more on rushing the passer.

Joe Jackson is a big bodied defensive end at 6'4 1/2" 275 pounds. He appeared in five games in his one season with the Cowboys. Jackson's athletic testing was pretty average across the board. No real weaknesses on his profile, he didn't really excel in any particular area.

A former Miami Hurricane, he was far more productive than his former teammate and now former Browns Chad Thomas. Jackson never had a true breakout season, but he put together a nice career for the Canes, always among their best players. He was able to make an early impact as a redshirt freshman, leading the team in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (11.5). In all, Jackson recorded 37 tackles for loss and 24 sacks over three seasons.

He's not quite as big as Thomas, but he fits the tall, rangy profile the Browns have been seeking in their defensive ends. It's possible the Browns will waive Porter Gustin to make room for Jackson, but the Browns would probably like to have nine defensive linemen. It seems more likely the Browns would release one of their five tight ends to make room for Jackson.