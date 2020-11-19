Browns Tried to Claim Takk McKinley Again, LS Charley Hughlett Cleared to Return to Practice

The Cleveland Browns announced that long snapper Charley Hughlett has been cleared to return to practice. The team also put in a claim for pass rusher Takkarist McKinley, who waived by the Cincinnati Bengals, but the San Francisco 49ers had waiver priority.

After initially saying they were placing Hughlett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, classifying him as a close contact, they ultimately didn't.

Hughlett was kept at home out of precaution on Wednesday, but has been cleared to return to the facility Thursday. Had Hughlett been unavailable for the game, the responsibility of long snapping may have fallen to tight end Stephen Carlson.

There has been no indication whether a similar move was made with offensive tackle Jack Conklin or kicker Cody Parkey. At this point, it's assumed they were indeed placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns put in a waiver claim for McKinley when he was waived by the Bengals with a failed physical designation. The 49ers had the highest priority and were awarded McKinley. They are reportedly okay with the groin issue he's dealing with, which caused the Bengals to fail him.

The Browns tried to put in a claim for him when the Atlanta Falcons waived him initially and according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB, the Browns had talked about trading for McKinley before he was waived.

McKinley is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, so if the 49ers keep him the rest of the year, the Browns could potentially make a push for him in free agency. Whether the Browns interest was limited to the rest of this season under a salary of less than a million dollars as a try out or if their interest is more than that is unclear at this point.