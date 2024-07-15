Browns' Coach Kevin Stefanski Gives Huge Praise To This Position Group
The Cleveland Browns boast one of the best defenses in the NFL, and it's largely due to their fierce defensive line led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.
However, the Browns have ample talent at every level of their defense, and recently, head coach Kevin Stefanski specifically took time to rave about the club's secondary.
"That's a really strong group ... there's young guys in there, there's some older guys in there, some established veterans," Stefanski said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. "It's a group that worked really hard, extremely intelligent at minicamp. Getting everybody out there so we can see everybody work together, I think was a huge bonus."
Cleveland certainly has a terrific defensive backfield.
Led by Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, the Browns have a very deep secondary that also includes fellow corners Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. as well as safety Grant Delpit.
Last season, Cleveland was somewhat comprised back there, as it dealt with multiple injuries throughout the year.
However, everyone appears to be healthy going into 2024, which could create significant problems for quarterbacks in the AFC North—and around the entire NFL.
The Browns ranked No. 1 in pass defense in 2023, surrendering just 164.7 yards per game—and that was with the injuries. Additionally, Cleveland allowed an opposing passer rating of 74.7, which ranked second behind the Baltimore Ravens.
Cleveland also finished No. 1 in defense as a whole last season, which is a trend that may very well continue come September.