Browns connected to Cardinals wide receiver

According to a report, the Browns could look at the speedy Andy Isabella.

Kyler Murray is not the only player that has an uncertain future in Arizona. Andy Isabella, the Northeast Ohio native, could soon be on his way out of the Cardinals organization.

According to the report, Cleveland was interested in Isabella last NFL trade deadline. Obviously a trade did not happen.

Isabella was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, out of Massachusetts. Isabella appeared in eight games last year and has had just one catch. A fresh start could do the 25-year old some good.

In three years Isabella has 31 catches for 426 yards. Cleveland was connected to the wide receiver during the draft. It would not cost very much, could Isabella come back to Ohio?

