Skip to main content

Browns may have Tanked, but Approach to Rollover Cap has been Consistent

The Cleveland Browns were investigated over tanking. Documents provided by Hue Jackson's attorney raise questions, but the team's salary cap management remains the same in 2022.

The NFL ruled that the accusations made by former head coach Hue Jackson as it relates to tanking had no merit, which is great news for the Cleveland Browns. A team with nothing decided to lean into it, going through hard reboot to put themselves in the position they are now six years later. It's pretty clear what they were doing at the time, and perhaps should be allowed to do, but they didn't violate the letter of the law as its currently written. Or did they?

Gary Gramling and Connor Orr of TheMMQB looked into the accusations made by Jackson through discussions they had with his lawyer, Joe Stafford, who provided documents that offered plenty of insight. The common theme is that while there is no agreement to pay Jackson for losing, there are bonuses for cap rollover and the number of draft selections the team is able to make.

That would suggest that Jackson benefits from doing worse, though one could argue it's essentially being paid extra for the pain and suffering of enduring that much losing.

One area that warrants some pushback is the idea that because the Browns incentivized their executives to rollover a significant amount of cap room into the next season, that is tanking. The Browns maximized rollover cap under former Executive Vice President Sashi Brown and has returned to the practice under his top lieutenant, Andrew Berry, since taking over as general manager. The deviation was under John Dorsey. His approach to both cash and cap room was one the Browns would prefer to forget.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Browns currently have around $24 million in cap space, about 11 percent of their adjusted cap space. They will get $9.5 million more in June when Austin Hooper's move becomes official. And if they can convince a team to take it, they free up $18.8 million more in trading quarterback Baker Mayfield. Even if they ultimately agree to deals with Jadeveon Clowney and someone like Akiem Hicks, addressing the two biggest holes on the team, they will still have a ton of money available to rollover into 2023.

That figure could be as much as $35 million, about 16 percent of their adjusted cap. This is on a team with an extremely talented roster that just acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Going back to 2016, this was a plan designed to enable the Browns to have the highest adjusted cap possible, maximizing their flexibility while contending thereby extending their window to compete. The Browns could have one of the best teams in the league in 2023 and 2024 and the largest amount of cap flexibility, putting them in position to potentially win a Super Bowl. If it's not tanking in 2022, it's not tanking in 2016 and 2017. It's simply prudent planning under the rules of the salary cap. The team's record shouldn't dictate how they operate in that capacity.

The front office wanted to hire Sean McDermott, but were overruled by ownership, who insisted on hiring Hue Jackson. Their approach, especially when it came to rollover cap wasn't going to change under McDermott. There's plenty worth considering from what Gramling and Orr researched as well as Sports Illustrated Weekly discussing, including some suspicious activity and unflattering details, but the rollover cap aspect of this doesn't hold water.

Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) in action during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Perrion Winfrey, DL Oklahoma

By Pete Smith4 hours ago
4E4F5F5A-F03A-4F00-BB63-8864C273839F
News

Report: Cleveland Browns not likely to bring back WR Jarvis Landry

By Brandon Little17 hours ago
Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Philadelphia Eagles Hiring National Scout From Cleveland Browns

By Brandon LittleMay 8, 2022
220D8CB1-036F-4ADF-BC06-A62E552ECC5F
News

Cleveland Browns Featured in “Top 10 Games of 2022”

By Brandon LittleMay 7, 2022
Sep 2, 2017; Ames, IA, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Brian Peavy (10) looks for the tackle on Northern Iowa Panthers wide receiver Isaiah Weston (80) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make Browns Final Roster

By Pete SmithMay 7, 2022
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marcus Williamson (5) can't come up with the tackle of Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) after a catch during the 1st quarter of their NCAA game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 2021. Osu21pur Kwr 08
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: David Bell, WR Purdue

By Pete SmithMay 6, 2022
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) gives a thumbs up during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

The opportunity to play closer to home could be a factor in Jadeveon Clowney’s decision

By Brandon LittleMay 5, 2022
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney (16) avoids UAB Blazers linebacker Alex Wright (16) during the first quarter during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Alex Wright, DE UAB

By Pete SmithMay 5, 2022