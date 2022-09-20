Browns Could be Down Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns could be down two very important players against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland Browns could be in bad shape when it comes time for Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Browns very well could play their first divisional game without Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio.

Garrett did not practice on Tuesday and is listed to have a neck injury. There is no reason to believe it is anything significant, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said “we’ll see” if the two players will be able to go physically on the short turnaround.

This comes at a bad time for the Browns as Jadeveon Clowney has already been ruled out and Chase Winovich was placed on the injured reserve.

Bitonio did not practice due to a biceps injury, according to the injury report. Both he and Jack Conklin’s statues for Thursday is up in the air.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Cleveland Browns Place two Players on Injured Reserve, Now Lack Edge Depth

Discussing Browns Defense as They Prepare to Host Steelers

Browns Get Quick Turnaround Against Steelers, Must Find Intestinal Fortitude

Browns Myles Garrett Felt Booing by Fans was Disrespectful During Jets... Game

Browns Defense, Special Teams Share Blame in Embarrassing Loss to Jets

Former Browns DE Takk McKinley Getting Another Shot After Achilles Injury

Rookie Kicker Among Browns Standouts in Victory over Panthers

With Win Against Panthers, Where do Browns go from Here?

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust

Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program