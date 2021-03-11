Browns Could Pursue Shaq Barrett in Free Agency per Benjamin Allbright

The Cleveland Browns could make a push to sign defensive end Shaq Barrett in free agency if he makes it to the open market according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio in Denver.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used their franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin and have already signed linebacker Lavonte David, which leaves defensive end Shaq Barrett as the lone major free agent to try to re-sign. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio in Denver, the Cleveland Browns could go after Barrett if he makes it to the open market.

Allbright is quick to point out that he expects Barrett to end up with the Bucs. Nevertheless, so long as Barrett is listening to the Browns, they have a chance to massively upgrade the defensive end position across from Myles Garrett.

The mild surprise of free agency was the decision by J.J. Watt to sign with the Arizona Cardinals. The deal could be worth as much as $31 million over two seasons. For a player like Barrett, that could impact the contract he's looking for in free agency.

It would not be a surprise if he's effectively using the Browns to get an offer to take back to the Bucs which they then match. Still, the Browns are in a better position financially to give Barrett money than the Bucs.

Last year, Barrett played on the franchise tag, which is the first year he's really gotten a major paycheck. Despite preparing for what would be his eighth season in the NFL, he had only made $9.5 million before getting $17.2 million from the Bucs last season.

Barrett has been pretty openly saying he wants to stay with the Bucs, but he's not likely interested in taking a discount to do it. He's looking for a longer term deal and real money. Maybe that means taking less the first year, but he wants a substantial amount guaranteed as anyone in his position would.

The combination of wanting money and at least potentially listening to the Browns make their pitch opens the door for him to be signed away. In two seasons with the Bucs, Barrett has produced 27.5 sacks and generated 115 pressures. The Browns could not do better in terms of adding a player opposite Garrett for the next several seasons.