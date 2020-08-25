Browns COVID Drill Proves Successful

As soon as the Cleveland Browns found out they had double digit positive tests for COVID-19, they sprung into action, shutting the facility down, sending players home after they took a test and had virtual meetings. The positive tests included head coach Kevin Stefanski and he quarantined himself in a condo near the stadium.

The time between shutting down the facility and testing new samples took four hours. After those tests came back negative, the facility was reopened and the Browns were able to practice with only a slight delay.

That's the good news. The NFL can look at the Browns as an example of how this is supposed to work. Being overly cautious, following the league protocols and letting the process work itself out.

The bad news is this happened on a Sunday and had this been on a game day, the Browns might have simply had to play the game without Stefanski and the players that tested positive. Until they can implement a faster test, there's no indication the game would be delayed to account for testing. That doesn't mean they couldn't delay a game and given what played out on Sunday, they should look into a process to account for that to maximize the product on the field and ensure competitive balance as well as safety.

The Buffalo Bills ran into a similar situation, where had they been playing a game, they would've lost quarterback Josh Allen, which some would argue is a negative.

Overall, the events of Sunday proved an effective trial run. Thankfully, no one was actually positive for COVID-19 and they could just get back to business as usual. For now, the NFL is able to champion the fact that virtually no one is on the COVID reserve list and when presented with a stress test, teams like the Browns handled it well.

It gives reason to believe that the NFL can get through this season. Obviously, the biggest tests are still to come when teams travel and actually compete, but that doesn't make this drill any less important. It was orderly and simply proved a slight delay for the day rather than creating a panic and a ton of confusion, at least within teams.