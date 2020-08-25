SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Browns COVID Drill Proves Successful

Pete Smith

As soon as the Cleveland Browns found out they had double digit positive tests for COVID-19, they sprung into action, shutting the facility down, sending players home after they took a test and had virtual meetings. The positive tests included head coach Kevin Stefanski and he quarantined himself in a condo near the stadium.

The time between shutting down the facility and testing new samples took four hours. After those tests came back negative, the facility was reopened and the Browns were able to practice with only a slight delay.

That's the good news. The NFL can look at the Browns as an example of how this is supposed to work. Being overly cautious, following the league protocols and letting the process work itself out.

The bad news is this happened on a Sunday and had this been on a game day, the Browns might have simply had to play the game without Stefanski and the players that tested positive. Until they can implement a faster test, there's no indication the game would be delayed to account for testing. That doesn't mean they couldn't delay a game and given what played out on Sunday, they should look into a process to account for that to maximize the product on the field and ensure competitive balance as well as safety.

The Buffalo Bills ran into a similar situation, where had they been playing a game, they would've lost quarterback Josh Allen, which some would argue is a negative.

Overall, the events of Sunday proved an effective trial run. Thankfully, no one was actually positive for COVID-19 and they could just get back to business as usual. For now, the NFL is able to champion the fact that virtually no one is on the COVID reserve list and when presented with a stress test, teams like the Browns handled it well.

It gives reason to believe that the NFL can get through this season. Obviously, the biggest tests are still to come when teams travel and actually compete, but that doesn't make this drill any less important. It was orderly and simply proved a slight delay for the day rather than creating a panic and a ton of confusion, at least within teams.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Make Brave, Costly Decision, Placing Culture Over Talent, Releasing Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens decided to release Earl Thomas, citing conduct detrimental to the team after an incident with teammate Chuck Clark, which has been described as the final straw with teammates.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Rookie Grant Delpit Carted Off With Possible Achilles Injury

The Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit exits practice with a possible Achilles injury.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski Among Those Who Received a False Positive COVID Test

Yesterday was a different day when it came to COVID testing in the NFL, with 77 members testing false positive, the Cleveland Browns head coach was included.

BrandonLittle

No Tailgating This Season as City of Cleveland Places Ban

Tailgating is a long time tradition hours before a football game, especially a Cleveland Browns game. This year Muni Lot will be much quieter with the new restrictions placed on tailgating.

BrandonLittle

Baltimore Ravens to Part Ways With Earl Thomas Today Due to Recent Happenings

Baltimore made a splash signing just over a year ago when getting Earl Thomas, today that comes to an end when the Ravens release or trade the pro bowl safety

BrandonLittle

by

Dugualla Raptors

Browns Shut Down Practice Sunday in Response to Lab Findings

In response to one particular lab in New Jersey, the Cleveland Browns have shut down football activities for Sunday.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign LB Malcolm Smith, Reopen Facility

The Cleveland Browns announced on Sunday they were signing Malcolm Smith, a free agent linebacker and waiving Casey Dunn, a center they brought in with an injury designation. They also reopened the facility after closing it earlier in the day due to COVID concerns.

Pete Smith

Browns Rookie Report: How The Draft Class Is Performing

After a week and a half of practices, both with shells and full pads, the early returns on the 2020 NFL Draft class for the Cleveland Browns have been positive. The amount of success each is experiencing varies, but they collectively look like they belong on an NFL roster.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign DT Ricky Walker

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of defensive tackle Ricky Walker.

Pete Smith

Optimism on Browns Injury Front

The Cleveland Browns have gotten some optimistic reports about some of the players that have suffered injuries, including a pair returning to a full workload on a Saturday in shells.

Pete Smith