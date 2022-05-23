Skip to main content

Browns cut Recently Signed Quarterback

Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday by cutting quarterback Felix Harper.

Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon, by cutting quarterback Felix Harper, a player they signed just over a week ago. Harper spent eight days with the team after he and Jake Fromm both tried out for the team.

Harper comes from Georgia and played his college ball at Alcorn State. In 2021, Harper was able to complete 191 passes for 2,489 yards and 20 passing touchdowns.

This is an insignificant move, as Harper never had a chance to make the Browns roster. The team will carry three quarterbacks into the season if Deshaun Watson is suspended for any amount of time. If he is not suspended, the Browns will roll with a backup and keep a quarterback on the team’s practice squad.

Jacoby Brissett is expected to back up Watson, and Josh Dobbs and Baker Mayfield remain on the roster as well. Dobbs could be competing for the backup spot, though Brissett is widely regarded as the favorite to win that job. It would be no surprise if the Browns try to keep Dobbs on the practice squad, just to have some extra security.

The Mayfield situation should take care of itself at some point — it is just a waiting game at this time, a long one at that. If an injury happens to another team’s quarterback, they could enter the sweepstakes. Until then, Mayfield will continue to be rumored to the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, the two obvious potential fits.

In another move, the Browns signed cornerback Reggie Robinson II again, per Aaron Wilson. Robinson was waived due to a failed physical last week.

