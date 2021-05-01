Targets for the Browns on Entering Day 3 of NFL Draft

There are plenty of interesting options for the Cleveland Browns entering day three of the NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns are getting a ton of praise for their draft thus far, particularly with the selections of Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but entering day three of the draft with three picks in the fourth round, there is still plenty of value left for the Browns to really run up the score.

The Browns made look to trade out of picks but with 110 and 113, the Browns are at least scheduled to pick early in round four and one position really stands out as an opportunity here in defensive tackle.

Nose Tackle

Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

Freaky athlete and still 20 years old, flashes dominance but wildly inconsistent.

Marlon Tuipulotu, USC

Not as big as the Browns might love, but consistent run clogger with good balance.

Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

Smaller than Larry Ogunjobi coming out of college and with little playing experience, he does have the tools to become a nice player at the next level.

Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

Nixon is a three-tech, not a nose, but he is a good athlete with production. Needs to become more consistent.

The other area the Browns should continue to attack is defensive back, particularly corner as they fill out their depth chart.

Corners

Darren Hall, San Diego State

Lacks length, but great athlete with production and hyper competitive

Nate Hobbs, Illinois

Down 2020 season, but terrific size and athleticism. Still pretty raw.

Marco Wilson, Florida

One of the freakier athletic profiles in the entire draft class.

Thomas Graham, Oregon

Opted out of 2020, but had great tape in 2019. Ultra competitive. Good production.

Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas

Freaky athlete that needs a ton of technical work. Dominant against smaller school competition.

Safeties

Jamar Johnson, Indiana

Terrific instincts for the position but does come with athletic questions, particularly his agility.

Michael Carter II, Duke

Undersized, but offers incredible athleticism. Could potentially contribute in the slot.

Caden Sterns, Texas

Incredible athlete that enjoyed a sensational freshman season and hasn't lived up to the hype since, possibly, due to his role growing too big.

Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati

Athletic testing was world class, has three years starting experience, he could be a really nice special teams player in addition to providing depth.

Tyler Coyle, Purdue

Explosive athlete with production. High upside.

Edge Rushers

Janarius Robinson, Florida State

Not as productive as one would like, but athletically impressive with the potential to offer inside, outside versatility.

If the Browns are content to use all of their picks, they should really consider taking a running back.

Shaka Toney, Penn State

Older than the Browns would prefer, but he has an excellent profile and could play in the Takkarist McKinley tole.

Darius Hodge, Marshall

Explosive athlete, lacks top end speed and ideal agility for his size, but was extremely productive for the Thundering Herd as an undersized pass rusher.

Victor Dimukeje, Duke

Underwhelming athletic profile, but productive. Interesting body type.

Off Ball Linebackers

Derrick Barnes, Purdue

Terrific athletic profile, though he did not test agility. Needs to play up to his timed speed.

Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M

Other than being small, he has everything a team could want.

Running Backs

Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech

Zone running bowling ball that should've been used in the passing game more than he was for the Hokies.

Michael Carter, North Carolina

The second back in the Tar Heels offense, Carter has plenty of experience catching passes and has terrific agility.

Centers

Drew Dalman, Stanford

More length and a better athlete than Nick Harris was coming out of college last year.

Tight Ends

Noah Gray, Duke

H-back, space tight end with a good profile, high upside.

Zach Davidson, Central Missouri

Tested incredibly well. Only one year of production, but it was impressive. He can also punt.

Brevin Jordan, Miami(FL)

Did not test well at all, but his production and tape are good.

READ MORE: What can Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah do for Browns Defense?