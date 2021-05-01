Targets for the Browns on Entering Day 3 of NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns are getting a ton of praise for their draft thus far, particularly with the selections of Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but entering day three of the draft with three picks in the fourth round, there is still plenty of value left for the Browns to really run up the score.
The Browns made look to trade out of picks but with 110 and 113, the Browns are at least scheduled to pick early in round four and one position really stands out as an opportunity here in defensive tackle.
Nose Tackle
Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M
Freaky athlete and still 20 years old, flashes dominance but wildly inconsistent.
Marlon Tuipulotu, USC
Not as big as the Browns might love, but consistent run clogger with good balance.
Tommy Togiai, Ohio State
Smaller than Larry Ogunjobi coming out of college and with little playing experience, he does have the tools to become a nice player at the next level.
Daviyon Nixon, Iowa
Nixon is a three-tech, not a nose, but he is a good athlete with production. Needs to become more consistent.
The other area the Browns should continue to attack is defensive back, particularly corner as they fill out their depth chart.
Corners
Darren Hall, San Diego State
Lacks length, but great athlete with production and hyper competitive
Nate Hobbs, Illinois
Down 2020 season, but terrific size and athleticism. Still pretty raw.
Marco Wilson, Florida
One of the freakier athletic profiles in the entire draft class.
Thomas Graham, Oregon
Opted out of 2020, but had great tape in 2019. Ultra competitive. Good production.
Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas
Freaky athlete that needs a ton of technical work. Dominant against smaller school competition.
Safeties
Jamar Johnson, Indiana
Terrific instincts for the position but does come with athletic questions, particularly his agility.
Michael Carter II, Duke
Undersized, but offers incredible athleticism. Could potentially contribute in the slot.
Caden Sterns, Texas
Incredible athlete that enjoyed a sensational freshman season and hasn't lived up to the hype since, possibly, due to his role growing too big.
Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati
Athletic testing was world class, has three years starting experience, he could be a really nice special teams player in addition to providing depth.
Tyler Coyle, Purdue
Explosive athlete with production. High upside.
Edge Rushers
Janarius Robinson, Florida State
Not as productive as one would like, but athletically impressive with the potential to offer inside, outside versatility.
If the Browns are content to use all of their picks, they should really consider taking a running back.
Shaka Toney, Penn State
Older than the Browns would prefer, but he has an excellent profile and could play in the Takkarist McKinley tole.
Darius Hodge, Marshall
Explosive athlete, lacks top end speed and ideal agility for his size, but was extremely productive for the Thundering Herd as an undersized pass rusher.
Victor Dimukeje, Duke
Underwhelming athletic profile, but productive. Interesting body type.
Off Ball Linebackers
Derrick Barnes, Purdue
Terrific athletic profile, though he did not test agility. Needs to play up to his timed speed.
Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M
Other than being small, he has everything a team could want.
Running Backs
Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech
Zone running bowling ball that should've been used in the passing game more than he was for the Hokies.
Michael Carter, North Carolina
The second back in the Tar Heels offense, Carter has plenty of experience catching passes and has terrific agility.
Centers
Drew Dalman, Stanford
More length and a better athlete than Nick Harris was coming out of college last year.
Tight Ends
Noah Gray, Duke
H-back, space tight end with a good profile, high upside.
Zach Davidson, Central Missouri
Tested incredibly well. Only one year of production, but it was impressive. He can also punt.
Brevin Jordan, Miami(FL)
Did not test well at all, but his production and tape are good.
