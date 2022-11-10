Browns Denzel Ward Answers if he Will Play Against Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is ready to get back on the field. His first game back after the concussion will be a tough date with the Miami Dolphins.

Just when they needed him most, he was there. Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward confirmed that he will return to action in week 10 against the Miami Dolphins. Ward missed multiple games with a seemingly severe concussion.

Ward suffered the injury in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, then had to miss matchups against the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals. During that time the Browns finally showed they can be a good defense, it started in the Ravens game.

When asked if he will play against the Dolphins on Thursday, Ward replied with “yessir”.

This season has been a rough one for Ward, he’s not graded out well in coverage. He has an interception, as well as a lucky touchdown as time expired. Cleveland is about to take on the most dangerous receiving room in the league, they’re going to need the guy they paid big bucks to back.

