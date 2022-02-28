Browns Denzel Ward donating $150k to heart health initiative

Heart health is special to the Browns corner for family reasons. He’s now doing more than his part in support.

Denzel Ward is coming off an elite season on the field. Now, the pro bowl corner is leaving his mark off of the field. Ward is donating $150,000 to University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.

Ward is donating the cash through his Make Them Know Your Name Foundation. Heart health is important to Ward, as he lost his father to cardiac arrest in 2016.

Another example of Browns players doing their part in the community, plus some. This money will be used to help create a heart heath education initiative.

