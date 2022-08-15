Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today

The feeling in Berea has to be a good one this morning. Cornerback Denzel Ward is expected to return to practice for the Cleveland Browns today as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

Browns and Eagles will participate in joint practices this weekend, so it comes as a good time to get Ward back. Ward will unlikely play in this coming weekend’s preseason game, like most starters for the Browns. The in-week joint practices will be plenty for the starters, so there will be no reason to trot them out Sunday.

Ward had battled a foot injury that’s kept him out of training camp, as well as the first preseason game. Cleveland will add their Pro Bowl corner to top off what should be a very good secondary.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

