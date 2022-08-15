Skip to main content

Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today

Good news hits the Browns on Monday, as cornerback Denzel Ward is back practicing.

The feeling in Berea has to be a good one this morning. Cornerback Denzel Ward is expected to return to practice for the Cleveland Browns today as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

Browns and Eagles will participate in joint practices this weekend, so it comes as a good time to get Ward back. Ward will unlikely play in this coming weekend’s preseason game, like most starters for the Browns. The in-week joint practices will be plenty for the starters, so there will be no reason to trot them out Sunday.

Ward had battled a foot injury that’s kept him out of training camp, as well as the first preseason game. Cleveland will add their Pro Bowl corner to top off what should be a very good secondary.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Scroll to Continue

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green #38, safety Jovante Moffatt #35 and safety D'Anthony Bell #37 celebrate a touchdown score from cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. #23 during the second quarter of a preseason NFL game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Cleveland Browns First Home Pre Season Scrimmage Second Scrimmage Preseason
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton (6) goes down for a Browns sack during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Friday, August 12, 2022 for the first home preseason game of the season. The Browns won with a final score of 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 081222 Bs Jags Vs Browns Preseason 24
Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
