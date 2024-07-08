Browns' Deshaun Watson Earns Fascinating Prediction For 2024
Things haven't exactly worked out for Deshaun Watson over his first couple of seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns acquired Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in March 2022 and then proceeded to hand him a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract, hoping that the three-time Pro Bowler would transform their franchise.
Needless to say, that has not happened.
Through two seasons in Cleveland, Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games. He served an 11-game suspension for off-the-field issues during his debut campaign, and last year, Watson was knocked out after just six games due to a shoulder injury.
As a result, the 28-year-old is facing what many would describe as a make-or-break season heading into 2024.
ESPN's Mike Clay recently ran some statistical projections for the upcoming campaign, and his model featured some rather interesting numbers for Watson.
Clay has Watson throwing for 3,739 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63.6 percent of his throws. He also projects Watson to rush for 377 yards and three scores.
Are those the MVP-caliber stats that Watson posted during his Texans days? No, but they would certainly represent a step up from what the Clemson product registered in 2022 and 2023.
In a Browns uniform, Watson has accumulated 14 passing touchdowns and 11 picks. That's definitely not what Cleveland was hoping for when it landed him two-plus years ago.
Remember: Watson also sat out his final season in Houston in 2021, so it has actually been four years since the quarterback actually looked elite.
Back in 2020, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, stamping his name among the best signal-callers in football.
Will Watson ever reach that level again? It remains to be seen, but playing a full season and at least showing some flashes of his old self would represent a good start.