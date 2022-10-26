Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has filed a motion in the latest lawsuit against him.

While away from the field of play, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to be handling some legal troubles. We learned tonight that Deshaun Watson has filed a motion for sanctions.

With this move, Watson is putting claims that the allegations in the lawsuit weren’t given a "reasonable inquiry" by the law firm before filing suit, providing messages they suggest may show "a case of unrequited love”.

According to Justice, Watson claims that this woman sent more than 35 messages to him during an interview with his counsel in 2021.

The Browns quarterback is looking to end it all with a $5,000 sanction against the filing firm.

Watson is expected to be back on the field on Dec. 4 against the Houston Texans. There are four games remaining in his 11 game suspension.

