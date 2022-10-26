Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit
While away from the field of play, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to be handling some legal troubles. We learned tonight that Deshaun Watson has filed a motion for sanctions.
With this move, Watson is putting claims that the allegations in the lawsuit weren’t given a "reasonable inquiry" by the law firm before filing suit, providing messages they suggest may show "a case of unrequited love”.
According to Justice, Watson claims that this woman sent more than 35 messages to him during an interview with his counsel in 2021.
The Browns quarterback is looking to end it all with a $5,000 sanction against the filing firm.
Watson is expected to be back on the field on Dec. 4 against the Houston Texans. There are four games remaining in his 11 game suspension.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback
Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline
Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything
Read More
Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment
John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation
Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson
Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York
Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku
Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited
Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic
Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today
Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve