Browns Sign Michael Dunn, Designate Ronnie Harrison to Return From IR

The Cleveland Browns made a couple of moves on Wednesday. The most notable might be designating safety Ronnie Harrison to return from injured reserve, but the signing of offensive lineman Michael Dunn to the active roster is certainly important.

Harrison injured his shoulder against the Jacksonville Jaguars and has missed the past two games. He had been one of the biggest factors in the Browns defense this season after being acquired by the Browns in a trade as the season was set to begin with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick.

Presumably, the Browns think he's ready to play this week or they probably wouldn't be activating him. It's possible they could activate him so he could practice, then sit him against the New York Jets with eyes toward the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Given the way Karl Joseph has played in recent weeks and particularly his performance against the New York Giants, the Browns might finally have both on the field at the same time. Harrison could play strong safety and Joseph could play rover, operating largely in the box.

Meanwhile, Dunn has been activated for four games this season as a member of the practice squad. With the season-ending injury to Chris Hubbard, the Browns needed another lineman and they opted to sign Dunn to the active roster.

It's a great moment for a guy who has been on the practice squad all season and been someone the Browns could count on in that standby position. He's getting rewarded and will get his official NFL game check. If he gets on the field, it will be the first regular season snap of his NFL career.

Dunn spent time on practice squads of the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. He played with the Birmingham Iron in the AAF and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL. It's been quite a road for the former Maryland tackle, but he could be realizing his dream this week with the Browns.