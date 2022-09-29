Browns Digest Week 4 Staff Picks

The NFL season is ready to close the door on the month of September and the Browns Digest staff has their picks in for the week four slate.

The week starts out with an interesting matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense is only four days removed from being on the field for 90 plays to help secure victory against the Buffalo Bills, a game which featured on field temperatures around 100 degrees. The Bengals may have created some momentum in their overpowering win against the New York Jets, which they hope can lead to a winning streak after starting out the season 0-2.

Our remaining two survivors are picking different teams this week. Brandon Little picks the red hot Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Meanwhile, Abby Mueller has taken the Green Bay Packers to win at home against the New England Patriots and what is likely to be Brian Hoyer at quarterback in place of the injured Mac Jones.

Hopefully, it goes better for her than my selection of the Bengals to beat the Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys.

I've taken a one game lead in the overall standings heading with a chance to gain another game if the Bengals can beat the Dolphins.

For the fourth week in a row, all three of us are taking the Cleveland Browns to win, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons offense has been pretty good and the Browns defense is dealing with numerous injuries that could put them at a significant disadvantage.

On the other hand, the Falcons run defense is giving up over 100 yards per game and two of those contests featured bottom four running game. The league leader in rushing yards gets to play in his home state, which may not play any meaningful role in the game whatsoever, but it sounds good.