Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Announces Mobile Game That Supports a Children’s Hospital

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is getting things done off the field. A mobile game will help support a children’s hospital.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is the best wide receiver currently on the Browns roster and that is a given. Peoples-Jones has ventured into some things off the field and the latest is a mobile game that will help support a good cause.

Peoples-Jones took to his Twitter to announce a mobile game that will be available on both IOS and Android app stores. The game is called Deep Pass Jam, hints the initials of the Browns wide receiver. In this game you will try to make tough catches with Peoples-Jones and go up against the leaderboard.

Now, here is the best part about this game. A quarter of the profit from in-app purchases will go to support Motts Children’s possible. This is a children’s hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan where Peoples-Jones played his college ball.

Browns players continue to do their part in helping out. The latest is a simple game that will help fund a children’s hospital. It does not get much better than that.

