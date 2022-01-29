Skip to main content

Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Announces Mobile Game That Supports a Children’s Hospital

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is getting things done off the field. A mobile game will help support a children’s hospital.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is the best wide receiver currently on the Browns roster and that is a given. Peoples-Jones has ventured into some things off the field and the latest is a mobile game that will help support a good cause.

Peoples-Jones took to his Twitter to announce a mobile game that will be available on both IOS and Android app stores. The game is called Deep Pass Jam, hints the initials of the Browns wide receiver. In this game you will try to make tough catches with Peoples-Jones and go up against the leaderboard.

Now, here is the best part about this game. A quarter of the profit from in-app purchases will go to support Motts Children’s possible. This is a children’s hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan where Peoples-Jones played his college ball.

Read More

Browns players continue to do their part in helping out. The latest is a simple game that will help fund a children’s hospital. It does not get much better than that.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Growth by Donovan Peoples-Jones Could Provide Interesting Challenge for Cleveland Browns
News

Browns Donovan Peoples-Jones Announces Mobile Game That Supports a Children’s Hospital

35 seconds ago
Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Von Miller Confirms Odell Beckham Jr. Never Wanted to be in Cleveland

19 hours ago
052DD0C9-4A18-4EBD-B964-433829FE08B7
News

Bears in Pursuit of Major Piece to Browns Coaching Staff

21 hours ago
D8C24176-3540-4301-9042-2865E30EF880
News

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to Step Down, Remain With Team

Jan 28, 2022
9352644F-0219-40FE-AB04-4D38F1C2243D
News

Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Calls it a Career

Jan 27, 2022
Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

New York Jets Sign Former Cleveland Browns Safety

Jan 26, 2022
C19935CE-3F26-47F0-BDFC-8D80973E06F1
News

Browns Receive Draft Compensation as Vikings Hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Jan 26, 2022
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Divisional Round

Jan 26, 2022