Browns Adjust to Losing Myles Garrett On Fly, Eagles Will Be Without Pair of Coaches Sunday

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the Philadelphia Eagles without edge rusher Myles Garrett, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test early in the day, they did have linebacker Mack Wilson back at practice.

Wilson was out on Thursday, working on the sideline with trainers, and is listed as questionable this week. Right guard Wyatt Teller is also listed as questionable as he continues to rehab from his calf injury, though in his media availability, head coach Kevin Stefanski thought it was largely soreness.

Stefanski also said he hopes to Jack Conklin and Cody Parkey back on Saturday as they continue to be out as a result of being close contacts to a positive test earlier in the week.

The Philadelphia Eagles did get players back, such as wide receiver John Hightower and everyone who could practice did with the exception of safety Rudy Ford, a special teams ace, who has been ruled out for the game.

Hightower was sent home out of precaution on Thursday when the team had a positive test. Initial reports had him going to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact, but the team took the same approach as the Browns did with their long snapper Charley Hughlett. They sent him home for the day, then he came back the next day, tested negative and was able to practice.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Friday as he deals with a neck injury. With Garrett out, having Johnson would provide a significant advantage as the Eagles try to operate their offense.

The issue for the Eagles now is that they are going to be down multiple coaches for the game. Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Press Taylor and wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead will out in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

No further update has been provided on the players listed as close contacts in light of the positive test on Friday, which includes defensive end Vinny Curry and running back Corey Clement.