Browns Down A Total of Five at Practice, None Due to Injury

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns had participation from every eligible player on the roster, save for defensive end Myles Garrett who was told to stay home due a illness unrelated to COVID-19 and center J.C. Tretter, who was excused. Three others, including offensive tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey and long snapper Charley Hughlett were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the day and were ineligible to practice.

The Browns had three other linemen limited in practice. Both of their starting guards, Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller were limited for the same injuries they were limited last week, which may be as much about rest as it is recuperation.

Sheldon Richardson was also limited in practice with a knee issue. Richardson practiced fully most of last week, so he may have incurred an injury during the game against the Houston Texans, but it's unlikely to prevent him from playing.

Both wide receiver Jarvis Landry and linebacker Jacob Phillips were full participants in practice. Landry has been largely limited as he's been recovering from a rib injury and was has been dealing with lingering issues related to his offseason hip surgery. That might be an indication that his cracked rib has improved at the very least.

Phillips was limited all of last week and ultimately held out of the game against the Texans. That might mean that Phillips could be able to contribute against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As with the Browns, the Eagles had a player of their own Wednesday due to illness in rookie linebacker Shaun Bradley. Safety Rudy Ford was unable to participate due to a hamstring injury.

