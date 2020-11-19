SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Mack Wilson Misses Practice With Hip Injury, J.C. Tretter Returns, Eagles Deal With COVID-19

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns practiced without linebacker Mack Wilson on Thursday, who worked on the side with trainers while center J.C. Tretter returned, albeit in limited participation. Defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick again Thursday but is expected to return on Friday.

Presumably, Wilson suffered the injury in Wednesday's practice and no other details have been released. If Wilson is unable to play Sunday, the Browns will likely go with rookie Jacob Phillips in his place. He had full participation for the second straight day.

The same linemen that were limited on Wednesday were limited on Thursday, but that now included Tretter. He, like the other offensive linemen, was limited all of last week, which might have been as much about rest as anything else.

Tretter's ability to play through pain is on the verge of legendary and nothing regarding his knee has been suggested to be as bad as some of the other nagging injuries he's played through in his tenure with the Browns.

Jedrick Wills has continued to practice fully as he is still learning and developing, but this has been an interesting opportunity the past week and a half to have their depth get reps. 

Jack Conklin continues to be on the Reserved/COVID-19 list, so Kendall Lamm is practicing in his place at right tackle. Nick Harris is practicing at center. Javon Patterson, who was recently added to the practice squad and Michael Dunn are presumably playing the guard spots. They also have Alex Taylor who could play tackle.

The Philadelphia Eagles had full participation from defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and offensive tackle Jason Peters. Special teams ace Rudy Ford continues to be out, but after that, the Eagles are dealing with a rash of illness.

It had been reported wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside tested positive for COVID-19 and receivers John Hightower and Deontay Burnett were classified as close contacts.

Much like the Browns did with long snapper Charley Hughlett, the Eagles did not place Hightower on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but had him stay home on Thursday. However, they did place defensive end Vinny Curry and running back Corey Clement on the Reserve/COVID-19, classifying them as close contacts.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley had missed practice on Wednesday with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, but did fully participate in Thursday's practice.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in their week ten matchup. Check for live updates of the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Unclear If Cleveland Browns Will Have To Deal With Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz has been limited in practice, but is in the 21 day window where he can be activated to play in a game. It is up in the air if he will return to action against the Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

How the Browns Beat the Eagles

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles looking for their seventh win of the season, which would eclipse their win total from 2019. How they do it.

Pete Smith

Eagles Player Test Positive For COVID-19, Two Players Classified Close Contacts

Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and two players were identified as close contacts, which may force all three to miss the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Browns Tried to Claim Takk McKinley Again, LS Charley Hughlett Cleared to Return to Practice

The Cleveland Browns attempted to claim pass rusher Takkarist McKinley on waivers a second time after he was made available a second time in a week. The team also has cleared long snapper Charley Hughlett to return to practice.

Pete Smith

Browns Down A Total of Five at Practice, None Due to Injury

In preparation for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cleveland Browns practiced on Wednesday down five players, but only two that were eligible to participate. Neither was due to injury.

Pete Smith

Browns Prepare to Host Eagles; a Confusing Mess of a Team

The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles this week, which is the most perplexing team on their schedule given their results. Almost nothing about their season is reliable when it comes to measuring their success or likeliness to win.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett To Miss Wednesday Practice Due to Illness

The Cleveland Browns explained on Wednesday that Myles Garrett would not be at practice and is at home due to an illness, but that it is no way related to COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Browns Place OT Jack Conklin, K Cody Parkey, LS Charley Hughlett on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns placed Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey and Charley Hughlett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Smith

Browns vs Texans: Inactives List

Much of the talk leading up to the Cleveland Browns facing off against the Houston Texans centers around the players the Browns will have back this week while the Texans find themselves undermanned.

Pete Smith