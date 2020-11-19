Mack Wilson Misses Practice With Hip Injury, J.C. Tretter Returns, Eagles Deal With COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns practiced without linebacker Mack Wilson on Thursday, who worked on the side with trainers while center J.C. Tretter returned, albeit in limited participation. Defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick again Thursday but is expected to return on Friday.

Presumably, Wilson suffered the injury in Wednesday's practice and no other details have been released. If Wilson is unable to play Sunday, the Browns will likely go with rookie Jacob Phillips in his place. He had full participation for the second straight day.

The same linemen that were limited on Wednesday were limited on Thursday, but that now included Tretter. He, like the other offensive linemen, was limited all of last week, which might have been as much about rest as anything else.

Tretter's ability to play through pain is on the verge of legendary and nothing regarding his knee has been suggested to be as bad as some of the other nagging injuries he's played through in his tenure with the Browns.

Jedrick Wills has continued to practice fully as he is still learning and developing, but this has been an interesting opportunity the past week and a half to have their depth get reps.

Jack Conklin continues to be on the Reserved/COVID-19 list, so Kendall Lamm is practicing in his place at right tackle. Nick Harris is practicing at center. Javon Patterson, who was recently added to the practice squad and Michael Dunn are presumably playing the guard spots. They also have Alex Taylor who could play tackle.

The Philadelphia Eagles had full participation from defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and offensive tackle Jason Peters. Special teams ace Rudy Ford continues to be out, but after that, the Eagles are dealing with a rash of illness.

It had been reported wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside tested positive for COVID-19 and receivers John Hightower and Deontay Burnett were classified as close contacts.

Much like the Browns did with long snapper Charley Hughlett, the Eagles did not place Hightower on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but had him stay home on Thursday. However, they did place defensive end Vinny Curry and running back Corey Clement on the Reserve/COVID-19, classifying them as close contacts.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley had missed practice on Wednesday with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, but did fully participate in Thursday's practice.