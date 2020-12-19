Browns Elevate Michael Dunn For Giants Game

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns announced they will be activating guard Michael Dunn from the practice squad for their game against the New York Giants. Starting right guard Wyatt Teller was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury and Chris Hubbard will step in at that spot, so to improve their depth, they are having Dunn available.

Dunn has been the go to for the Browns when Teller has been down with injury this year, which is a testament to everything Hubbard has been able to offer this year. Dunn is a guard only, so if a tackle were to suffer an injury, Hubbard will kick out to tackle and Dunn will step in at guard.

Dunn has not been needed to play this year as the Browns have been fortunate that they've never been down more than one starting lineman in any situation. Hubbard has had to step in at both tackle spots and right guard, but Dunn has not been pressed into action at this point.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens with Dunn this coming offseason. The Browns are set to get three guards back from opting out of the 2020 season, including Drew Forbes, Colby Gossett and Malcolm Pridgeon.

Presumably, the Browns think enough of Dunn that he would be a preferable option to at least one or two of those options, but if the Browns had everyone at their disposal, the sixth man would be an interesting discussion. The Browns might want to retain Dunn after this season, which will impact two or perhaps all three of those players.