Ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns elevated a pair of players. One is self explanatory and the other is revealing of the likely injury status of one of their players.

The Cleveland Browns announced they are elevating a pair of players from the practice squad ahead of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, which are revealing.

The first is linebacker Tae Davis. Hardly surprising since the Browns are down so many linebackers, Davis has been a contributor on special teams but adds to linebacker depth. The team has players like Deion Jones, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunazsyk and Jermaine Carter Jr. to man the linebacker position.

The second is Daylen Baldwin, a wide receiver. This might be a strong hint that David Bell might not be playing. He was listed as questionable but there was a report that he was going to be out.

Baldwin is virtually identical in his dimensions to Bell. Listed 6'2" 213 pounds, he's another in the line of receivers with this type of size. Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones are also around this size. Like DPJ, Baldwin played collegiately for the University of Michigan and is the same age, though Baldwin is a rookie in the NFL.

If he sees the field, this would be Baldwin's first game in the NFL. He's one of the many young receivers they continue to search for best combination to supplement Cooper and now DPJ.

David Bell is dealing with toe and thumb injuries. The toe is likely what would keep him from playing. He was able to play against the Cincinnati Bengals despite it, catching three passes for 27 yards. Whether it was during the game or in practice, it appears he somehow aggravated the issue.