Browns Elevate two Players Ahead of Thursday Night Football Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns are gearing up to take on AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. In doing that, the Browns have brought up two players from the practice squad on game day. Tight end Miller Forristall and wide receiver Chester Rogers will suit up in Cleveland tonight.
Forristall gives the Browns a third tight end option after losing Jesse James to the injured reserve. The Alabama Sooners product played in two games last year and recorded a tackle. That’s right a tackle.
Rogers has been a lesser option of a receiver in the league, recording 1,522 receiving yards in five seasons played. Rogers spent last season with the Tennessee Titans. The former Colt can bring return abilities to the game as well.
