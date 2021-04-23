Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Browns Have Exercised Fifth-Year Option on Denzel Ward per Albert Breer

According to Albert Breer of theMMQB, the Cleveland Browns have exercised the fifth-year option on corner Denzel Ward.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns announced they were picking up quarterback Baker Mayfield's fifth-year option on Friday, but Albert Breer of theMMQB has the Browns also picking up corner Denzel Ward's fifth-year option.

The option is worth $13.294 million for Ward in 2022, ensuring he will be with the team for two more seasons.

The Browns could take the same approach with Ward that they did with Myles Garrett last year, picking up his fifth-year option, then progressing to discussing an extension that summer.

Immediately, Ward gets a pretty good day day for the 2022 season. The Browns will have to decide if they are ready to extend Ward longer or if they use potentially the next two seasons to see if they're confident in him, which isn't a commentary on his ability but hoping he has better luck with his health.

In his three seasons with the Browns, he has played 12 games, 12 games and 13 respectively in the regular season. Perhaps the Browns aren't worried at all and will move on, but that is the most pressing concern with Ward.

Right now, Ward's option is the latest move in line with the acquisition of John Johnson III and Troy Hill to try to improve the team's secondary. The Browns are still looking to add more corner help as they try to build one of the better units in the league. The Browns have Super Bowl aspirations and transforming their defense has been a huge part of the offseason and Ward's option is the latest move on that front.

READ MORE: An Aspiration Last Year, Joe Woods Preparing to Utilize Big Time in 2021

Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Have Exercised Fifth-Year Option on Denzel Ward per Albert Breer

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback
News

Browns Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns Make Impact Signing in John Johnson
News

An Aspiration Last Year, Joe Woods Preparing to Utilize Big Dime in 2021

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Tommy Togiai was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Sp Osufb Media Day Jb 81
Featured Content

Browns Digest Catches Up With Defensive Tackle Draft Prospect Tommy Togiai

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) looks on during pre game warmups before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

If Browns Take a Wide Receiver in Round 1...

Browns Offensive Line: How Did We Get Here?
Featured Content

For Browns, Picking Offensive Line in 2021 NFL Draft Easier Said Than Done

The Kevin Stefanski Ripple Effect Cleveland Browns Minnesota Vikings
News

Kevin Stefanski Supports J.C. Tretter, Virtual Workouts

Sep 21, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates by wearing the turnover chain after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Gregory Rousseau to the Browns? Can't Rule Him Out