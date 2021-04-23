Browns Have Exercised Fifth-Year Option on Denzel Ward per Albert Breer

According to Albert Breer of theMMQB, the Cleveland Browns have exercised the fifth-year option on corner Denzel Ward.

The Cleveland Browns announced they were picking up quarterback Baker Mayfield's fifth-year option on Friday, but Albert Breer of theMMQB has the Browns also picking up corner Denzel Ward's fifth-year option.

The option is worth $13.294 million for Ward in 2022, ensuring he will be with the team for two more seasons.

The Browns could take the same approach with Ward that they did with Myles Garrett last year, picking up his fifth-year option, then progressing to discussing an extension that summer.

Immediately, Ward gets a pretty good day day for the 2022 season. The Browns will have to decide if they are ready to extend Ward longer or if they use potentially the next two seasons to see if they're confident in him, which isn't a commentary on his ability but hoping he has better luck with his health.

In his three seasons with the Browns, he has played 12 games, 12 games and 13 respectively in the regular season. Perhaps the Browns aren't worried at all and will move on, but that is the most pressing concern with Ward.

Right now, Ward's option is the latest move in line with the acquisition of John Johnson III and Troy Hill to try to improve the team's secondary. The Browns are still looking to add more corner help as they try to build one of the better units in the league. The Browns have Super Bowl aspirations and transforming their defense has been a huge part of the offseason and Ward's option is the latest move on that front.

