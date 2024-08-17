Browns Digest

Browns' Experiment at Right Tackle in Preseason Against Minnesota Vikings

The Browns make a move to try and solve their lingering tackle issue by starting James Hudson at right tackle in preseason game two. What does that move mean for the outlook of the tackle situation?

Anthony Moeglin

Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) celebrates a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) celebrates a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports / Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Cleveland's tackle struggles so far in training camp have been well-documented. The returns from injury for incumbent starters Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills have been delayed creating a massive hole at the tackle position.

Thankfully, the Browns found a diamond in the rough last season with the performance of then-rookie Dawand Jones. Jones played at a pro-bowl caliber level before his season ended via injury and Cleveland was forced to patchwork an offensive line.

Aug 4, 2024; Cleveland Browns guard Germain Ifedi (65) and offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) and center Ethan Pocic (55) and
Aug 4, 2024; Cleveland Browns guard Germain Ifedi (65) and offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) and center Ethan Pocic (55) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Now in 2024, Jones has made it back from his injury and is picking up right where he left off at right tackle. The other side is a massive question mark. If either Wills or Conklin is unavailable for Week 1, Cleveland is going to have to find a solution and they have a number of options.

The first is to fill that spot in with one of their three current backup tackles, James Hudson, Germain Ifedi or Hakeem Adeniji and leave Jones at the right tackle.

Another option would be to flip Jones to the left side, have him learn that, and use a combination of the Hudson, Ifedi or Adeniji at right tackle. We will get our first look at this strategy on Saturday when Hudson takes the field at right tackle.

The last, and most hopeful solution is to get Wills, Conklin or both back from their injuries, which would almost instantly catapult a struggling group to a top group in football.

The options to solve the problem are limited. Both Conklin and Wills have begun working out with the team so maybe their returns are near. If Hudson can prove his worth at right tackle and Jones can flip to left tackle then Cleveland may be well on their way to a solution.

Published
Anthony Moeglin

ANTHONY MOEGLIN

Anthony Moeglin is a northeast Ohio native, who most notably quarterbacked John Carroll University to the NCAA DIII National Semifinals in 2016 after beating the No. 1 team in the country twice in a 4-week stretch. He contributes written and video/podcast content for Browns Digest, as well as serving as the lead football analyst for BuckeyesNow on the FanNation network.

Home/News