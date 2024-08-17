Browns' Experiment at Right Tackle in Preseason Against Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland's tackle struggles so far in training camp have been well-documented. The returns from injury for incumbent starters Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills have been delayed creating a massive hole at the tackle position.
Thankfully, the Browns found a diamond in the rough last season with the performance of then-rookie Dawand Jones. Jones played at a pro-bowl caliber level before his season ended via injury and Cleveland was forced to patchwork an offensive line.
Now in 2024, Jones has made it back from his injury and is picking up right where he left off at right tackle. The other side is a massive question mark. If either Wills or Conklin is unavailable for Week 1, Cleveland is going to have to find a solution and they have a number of options.
The first is to fill that spot in with one of their three current backup tackles, James Hudson, Germain Ifedi or Hakeem Adeniji and leave Jones at the right tackle.
Another option would be to flip Jones to the left side, have him learn that, and use a combination of the Hudson, Ifedi or Adeniji at right tackle. We will get our first look at this strategy on Saturday when Hudson takes the field at right tackle.
The last, and most hopeful solution is to get Wills, Conklin or both back from their injuries, which would almost instantly catapult a struggling group to a top group in football.
The options to solve the problem are limited. Both Conklin and Wills have begun working out with the team so maybe their returns are near. If Hudson can prove his worth at right tackle and Jones can flip to left tackle then Cleveland may be well on their way to a solution.