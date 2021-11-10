Browns Lock Up Joel Bitonio To Extension

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Browns Lock Up Potential Hall of Famer Joel Bitonio To Extension

    As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a contract extension with guard Joel Bitonio that will likely keep him in Cleveland for the rest of his NFL career.
    A day after coming to terms on a four-year extension with guard Wyatt Teller, the Cleveland Browns are finalizing a three-year deal to keep Joel Bitonio a member of the team for likely the rest of his career per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    Something that was reported earlier in the day as a possibility appears likely to be done, which would keep the Browns two guards on the team for the foreseeable future, potentially another three seasons. Among the top at their positions and both trending towards All-Pro seasons, they are critically components of the running game as well as pass protection for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

    The deal is reportedly worth up to $48 million in all.

    Should Bitonio end up securing an All-Pro nod this year, it will be his fourth and the conversation will turn to the increasing likelihood that he would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    He would join his former teammate Joe Thomas, who is awaiting his induction, as offensive linemen drafted by the Browns who played their entire career with the team before having their careers honored in football's greatest museum.

    Bitonio's deal was going to end after the 2022 season, which is on the same schedule as both center J.C. Tretter and offensive tackle Jack Conklin. He just turned 30, but he's still enjoying the prime of his career as he's been able to avoid major injury. Now, Bitonio will be under contract with the Browns through 2025.

    Now with their guards locked up, the Browns can turn their attention to players like tight end David Njoku and perhaps defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who may be deals they want to get done before the season ends.

    READ MORE: Browns Invest in Their Identity, Scarcity

    Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
